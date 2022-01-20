New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Mauritius government has decided to name one of the country's major metro stations as Mahatma Gandhi station to pay gratitude for India's support to the metro express project, said the country's Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Thursday.

"I have the privilege to inform you that to pay gratitude for India's support to the metro express project, My government has decided to name one of the major metro stations as Mahatma Gandhi station," said Jugnauth he jointly inaugurated and launched projects with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Thursday.

"I am proud to say that this event demonstrates once again, the very special and privileged relations between Mauritius and India," he added.

The prime minister also emphasised that like metro express, the implementation of these projects would not have been possible without the Lines of Credit and grants generously provided by the government of India.

"This once again illustrates profound and continued commitments to the progress of Mauritius and well being of its people. Bharat ne Mauritius ko pragati ke liye hamesha sahyog diya h iske liye mauirtus ki janta hamesha Bharat ki aabhari rahegni," he added.

Further, Jugnauth said that adequate housing for families in various income groups is at the top of his government's agenda. "We have pledged to alleviate the housing programmes by building more houses and without losing side on the need to provide other facilities. Thanks to the generous grant of 20 million USD by government of India and add some 25 million USD under the Indian Line of Credit," he added.

PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually. They also launched the Civil Service College and 8 MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support. (ANI)

