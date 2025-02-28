Mexico City, Feb 28 (AP) Mexico has extradited drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a US DEA agent in 1985, to the United States with 28 prisoners requested by the US government, a Mexican government official said Thursday.

The official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, confirmed Caro Quintero's extradition. Mexico's Attorney General's Office said in a statement that the 29 prisoners extradited Thursday faced charges related to drug trafficking among other crimes.

Mexico's government is trying to head off U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of imposing 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports that could be imposed next week.

Caro Quintero was arrested by Mexican forces in 2022. (AP)

