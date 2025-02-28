Famous Birthdays on February 28: Hazel Keech, Ravindra Jain, David Willey and Sunil Varma – Know About Influential Figures Born on February 28

Famous People Born on February 28: February 28 marks the birthdays of several renowned personalities from various fields. Hollywood actress Ali Larter, known for her roles in Final Destination and Heroes, was born on this day, along with Robert Sean Leonard, famous for Dead Poets Society and House. Celebrated stage and screen actress Bernadette Peters and versatile actor John Turturro also share this date. In the world of sports, English cricketer David Willey and former Pakistani cricketer Azhar Mahmood celebrate their birthdays. Indian cinema recognises actress Varsha Usgaonkar, actor Sunil Varma, and legendary music composer Ravindra Jain. Additionally, British-Indian actress Hazel Keech is also among the notable names born on this day. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Famous February 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Hazel Keech David Willey Sunil Varma Ali Larter Robert Sean Leonard Bernadette Peters John Turturro Varsha Usgaonkar Ravindra Jain (1944-2015) Azhar Mahmood

