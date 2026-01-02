New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation will invest millions of shekels in 2026 in smart transportation test centers in Ashdod and Be'er Sheva.

Among the projects is the development and upgrading of the smart transportation and cyber trial centers, operating in Ashdod and Be'er Sheva. The centers are operated by the Ayalon Highways Company in collaboration with national entities, and provide advanced infrastructure for testing, testing and implementing innovative technologies, while combining technological development, safety and smart regulation.

Also Read | 6-7, Demure and Cooked in 2026 LSSU Ban List.

"The budget approved by the government will enable a transition from development and experimentation to gradual implementation in the field, while maintaining safety, advanced regulation and public value," said the Ministry. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)