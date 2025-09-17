Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], September 17 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita has represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India at the commemorative events marking Papua New Guinea's 50th anniversary of Independence, at the invitation of their government.

On behalf of PM Modi and the people of India, Minister Margherita extended warm felicitations to the government and the people of Papua New Guinea as he witnessed the Flag Raising Ceremony at Independence Hill in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

The South Pacific Island nation of Papua New Guinea achieved its independence from Australia on September 16, 1975.

Minister Pabitra Margherita also called on James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea and conveyed warm greetings of India and its leadership.

"Both countries remain committed to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties," Margherita wrote on X.

On the sidelines of the Independence Day celebrations in Port Moresby, Pabitra Margherita met Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley Simina.

On arrival, the Minister of State for External Affairs was accorded a heartwarming welcome by a small group of vibrant Indian diaspora in Papua New Guinea.

"Over 4,000 strong, they are a living bridge between India and PNG, playing a pivotal role in strengthening our partnership through cultural, economic, and community contributions," he wrote on X, sharing pictures of the diaspora meeting.

During his stay, Margherita also had "productive and engaging discussions" with the leading businesspersons of Papua New Guinea, including key Indian entrepreneurs in the textile sector of the country, exploring ways to strengthen bilateral trade ties further. Pabitra Margherita also holds the Minister of State portfolio at the Ministry of Textiles.

India opened its High Commission in Port Moresby in April 1996.

Diplomatic relations with the Independent State of Papua New Guinea (PNG) were earlier conducted from Suva/Kuala Lumpur.

PNG opened its resident Diplomatic Mission in New Delhi in October 2006. India and PNG enjoy warm and friendly relations. Both countries have been working closely in international forums, including the Commonwealth, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the UN.

There have been notable visits from India to PNG. Former President Pranab Mukherjee paid a first-ever State Visit to PNG from April 28-29, 2016, at the invitation of the Governor General of PNG, Grand Chief Sir Michael Ogio.

On May 21, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Port Moresby to co-host the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with PNG PM James Marape on May 22, 2023. The Summit was attended by 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs). PM Modi was honoured with the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL) - the highest civilian award of Papua New Guinea. (ANI)

