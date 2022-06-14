Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 14 (ANI): Mongolian Member of Parliament (MP) Batshugar Enkhbayar expressed appreciation for India for organising the ceremony where the four Holy Relics of Lord Buddha were publically exhibited at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery in Ulaanbaatar.

"I would like to express my deep appreciation for the Indian government that allowed this event to happen," Batshugar Enkhbayar told ANI.

Also Read | South Korean Presidential Office Likely To Get New Name Today.

He further said that this is the last time, India is sending the Holy Relics outside the country.

Referring to the public exposition of the four Holy Relics of Lord Buddha ceremony, Mangolian MP said, "I believe this ceremony is exceptionally significant for Magnolia, for the Mongolian culture and Buddhist community as a whole."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 7 Civilians Tortured and Brutally Shot in Head by Russians in Kiev.

He further said that this is the second time that the Holy Relic came to Mongolia. Earlier, it came in 1994.

Enkhbayar said that he believed that India played a significant role after the first communism in Mongolia. He also called India a cultural and economic friend and said that India has helped the country with financial assistance.

Earlier, on Monday, Buddhist devotees and the people in the Mongolian capital gave a rousing welcome to an Indian delegation led by Union Minister Rijiju as they arrived here with the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha.

The four Holy Relics - known as the 'Kapilvastu Relics' were brought in two special bulletproof caskets on board an Indian Air Force aircraft. The Holy Relics will be displayed at the Batsagaan Temple in Gandan Tegchenling Monastery complex in Ulaanbaatar for 11 days.

They were under the care of the National Museum in Delhi and during the 11-day visit to Mongolia the relics will be accorded the status of a 'state guest'. The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha which are returning to Mongolia after 29 years are considered one of the most sacred relics of Buddhism.

In 2015, the Holy Relics were placed under the 'AA' category of Antiquities and Art Treasures which should not be ordinarily taken out of the country for exhibition, considering their delicate nature.

However, upon the request of the Mongolian government, the government made a special exception and permitted the exposition of the Holy Relics in Mongolia.

The display of sacred `Kapilavastu relics' at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery is called a historic milestone in India-Mongolia relations and will further boost cultural and spiritual relations between the two countries.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first-ever Prime Minister of India to visit Mongolia, and taking the relics to Mongolia is an extension of the vision of the PM to revive the relations with the countries with whom India had cultural and spiritual ties centuries ago. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)