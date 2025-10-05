New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, and External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, will represent India at the IUCN Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi from October 9.

The Minister shared the details in a post on X on Saturday.

He said, "Proud to represent India at the #IUCN #ConservationCongress2025 in Abu Dhabi from Oct 9, where India's first Red List of Endangered Species will be unveiled."

As per its official website, the IUCN World Conservation Congress will see the world come together to set priorities and drive conservation and sustainable development action.

IUCN's 1400+ government, civil society and Indigenous peoples' Member organisations vote on major issues to help guide humanity's relationship with our planet, it noted.

The website also mentioned that the Congress is also the largest marketplace for conservation and sustainable development science, practice and policy. Scientists, policy experts, business leaders and professionals from around the globe share their experience, innovation and latest research.

India became a State Member of IUCN in 1969, through the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The official website of IUCN notes how India is a megadiverse country with only 2.4% of the world's land area, and yet accounting for 7-8% of all recorded species, including over 45,000 species of plants and 91,000 species of animals.

"The country's diverse physical features and climatic conditions have resulted in a variety of ecosystems such as forests, wetlands, grasslands, desert, coastal and marine ecosystems which harbour and sustain high biodiversity and contribute to human well-being. Four of 34 globally identified biodiversity hotspots: The Himalayas, the Western Ghats, the North-East, and the Nicobar Islands, can be found in India", IUCN noted.

The IUCN Congress 2025 taking place in Abu Dhabi has five themes described on the website as- Scaling Up Resilient Conservation Action, Reducing Climate Overshoot Risks, Delivering on Equity, Transitioning to Nature-Positive Economies and Societies and Disruptive Innovation and Leadership for Conservation. (ANI)

