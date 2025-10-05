Florida, October 5: A Florida nurse, Alexis Von Yates, 35, has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting her 15-year-old stepson, an act she later justified by saying the teen “reminded her of her husband.” The shocking revelation came after Von Yates pleaded guilty in September 2024 to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery under a plea deal that spared her from a harsher sexual battery charge.

According to reports by The New York Post and Daily Mail, the incident occurred while her husband was away and her two younger children were asleep. Von Yates reportedly cornered the teenager, kissed his neck, and initiated sexual acts after telling him she was “horny” and wished he were 18. She also admitted to vaping cannabis oil and watching a movie with the teen before the assault. The nurse later confessed that she targeted her stepson because he “looked like” and “reminded her of” her husband, describing explicit details of his physical resemblance. Florida: Former Nurse Caught Having Sex With Minor Stepson Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison After Husband Catches Them Red-Handed at Home in Ocala.

Her husband discovered the pair in the bathroom, prompting the boy to flee. The teen initially denied the assault, reportedly fearing retaliation from his father, who blamed him for “ruining his life.” According to the arrest affidavit, even the grandparents discouraged the boy from alerting his biological mother. Months later, in October 2024, Von Yates herself sent an anonymous tip to police reporting the incident. Florida Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Student Who Found Her Crying in Classroom, Arrested.

Following her arrest, Von Yates lost her nursing license and is currently serving her sentence. During the court hearing, the victim’s biological mother condemned Von Yates as a “coward” and vowed continued support for her son after the traumatic ordeal.

