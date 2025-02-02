Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs (MoS), Pabitra Margherita, led a 110-member foreign delegation to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The delegation included Heads of Mission, their spouses, and diplomats from 71 countries.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, shared the news on Sunday, describing the delegation's visit to the largest religious gathering in the world as a spiritual experience.

Also Read | AI Child Sex Abuse Tools: UK Set To Become 1st Country To Introduce Laws Against AI-Generated Child Abuse Images.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaiswal wrote, "Envoys visit MahaKumbh 2025. A 110-member delegation, including Heads of Mission, spouses of HoMs, and diplomats from 71 countries visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. MoS Pabitra Margherita led the group. Take a look at their spiritual experience at the largest gathering of humanity."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1885926470792712341

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Virtually Attends Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Jakarta Murugan Temple in Indonesia.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1885926788611600714

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the foreign diplomats at Prayagraj. He expressed his delight, stating that over 35 crore pilgrims had already participated in the event and that the number was expected to exceed 45 crore by February 26.

He said, "I welcome you all to the MahaKumbh Mela 2025, it is a moment of happiness that the biggest event of the century has been organised in Prayagraj. Your visit encourages us more. Prayagraj is an old city and the organisation of Kumbh is also a byproduct... Till now 35 crore pilgrims have taken part in the MahaKumbh Mela 2025. We believe that till February 26 more than 45 crore people will take part in this... This is an amazement for people. Here Ganga is considered divine. There is a huge scope for spiritual tourism also in the country... Today is an important day, as the Vice President came here and participated in this mass event...The head of missions was also present...I hope this visit will give everyone good memories."

The Maha Kumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Maha Kumbh website.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26. The Maha Kumbh is held after every 144 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)