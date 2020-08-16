Moscow [Russia], August 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 11 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,656, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 11 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 12 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

