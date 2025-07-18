Barcelona [Spain], July 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Spain's Mercabarna, one of Europe's largest integrated wholesale food markets, to explore models for developing Mega Food Parks, agricultural export zones, and multi-modal logistics infrastructure in the central Indian state.

In a post on X, MP CM Yadav stated that he held a discussion centred on Madhya Pradesh's plans to build multimodal logistics infrastructure, agricultural export zones, and Mega Food Parks.

"On the third day of the Spain visit under Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025, Mercamadrid, one of Europe's largest integrated wholesale food markets, was visited, followed by discussions with its officials. Discussions focused on Madhya Pradesh's vision for developing Mega Food Parks, agricultural export zones, and multi-modal logistics infrastructure. The seamless operations of Mercamadrid are certain to serve as a historic model of collaboration for the state's agricultural sector," he stated in a post on X.

Yadav also emphasised the need for a government-supported ecosystem to protect farmers from price drops during abundant production while underscoring the potential for value-added processing to boost farmers' incomes and expand export opportunities.

"We are currently at Mercabarna in Spain -- a 250-acre campus where farmers not only sell their produce but also receive support in processing surplus crops. We are hopeful that, as the irrigated area in Madhya Pradesh expands and farmers continue to witness strong crop yields, we can adopt a similar model. In this context, we have begun consistent efforts to create an ideal ecosystem -- a government-supported model that connects communities. When there is abundant production, market prices tend to fall. To protect farmers from such price drops, we need mechanisms that allow for processing and value addition where it's most needed," the MP CM said.

"Implementing such a model in Madhya Pradesh could be a game-changer -- both for the farmers and for the state's economy -- enabling robust business opportunities within India and in international markets," he added.

Pablo Vilanova, Director General of Mercabarna, expressed enthusiasm about the visit and highlighted the critical role of such markets in the efficient distribution of produce.

"We are very grateful and proud of the visit. It's been a pleasure for us to exchange different subjects related to markets, fruits, and the production of produce in general. We will be very glad to continue this exchange of knowledge between the two institutions to improve best practices," Vilanova said.

"The potential is huge because, as a production area, the need for a market to improve distribution is critical. It's very important to have a really good network of markets to take advantage of all this production, as you have in India, to avoid waste," he added.

The MP CM will be staying in Spain till July 19 as part of his visit. (ANI)

