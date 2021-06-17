Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 (ANI): Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) activist Shahid Aziz, who was unlawfully arrested in 2017, has been tortured to death by authorities of Karachi Central Prison.

Aziz, lodged in jail for over four years, succumbed to his torture injuries inflicted on him by the authorities.

The 50-year-old was a worker of MQM's Shah Faisal Colony Sector. The authorities concealed his arrest for several months and placed him at an undisclosed detention centre.

Later on, he was listed as under arrest and taken to Karachi Central Prison under numerous fake charges.

He was lodged in jail for a full four-year term without any lawful charge and the authorities failed to prove his involvement in any anti-social activity.

Due to torture, his physical condition deteriorated over the years but he was denied medical assistance.

Two months ago, he was taken from prison and remanded in custody for 15 days and subjected to physical torture in custody for 15 days.

He was then transferred to the prison once again.

MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the extra judicial killing of Aziz in the custody of law enforcement agencies.

He said that the extra-judicial killings are an ongoing state operation against MQM and Mohajir nations.

Hussain appealed to the UN, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other international organisations to take notice. (ANI)

