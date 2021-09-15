New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Munu Mahawar, presently Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Mahawar is a 1996-batch Indian Foreign Services officer.

"Munu Mahawar (IFS: 1996), presently Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Maldives," MEA said.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA added. (ANI)

