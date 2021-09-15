New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in which the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue.

The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: First Passenger Plane From Iran Arrives in Kabul, Says Report.

"Was happy to speak with my friend Scott Morrison. We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. We also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi would be participating, along with Australian Prime Minister, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and US President Joseph R Biden, in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington on September 24.

Also Read | Sputnik V Shows 97.2% Efficacy, High Safety Against COVID-19 in Belarus.

During the discussion, the leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since their first virtual summit that was held on March 12.

Recent developments in Afghanistan are also expected to figure prominently in the deliberations.

PM Modi is also likely to have one on one meeting with Quad leaders including US President Joe Biden. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)