Dubai, Jan 21 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has appealed to the business leaders from the Indian community in Dubai to contribute to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programmes.

During an interaction with Indian business class at an event organised by the Consulate General of India on Wednesday, Muraleedharan, who is also the minister of state for parliamentary affairs, said the Narendra Modi government has successfully tackled the COVID-19 crisis.

He also applauded Indian businessmen and professionals in Dubai for strengthening the extra-ordinary relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India.

He lauded the support extended by the business community and various professional groups during the COVID-19 crisis in terms of providing air tickets to the needy, food, medical aid and other logistical support.

Muraleedharan also said that while the UAE government's support was crucial in the successful implementation of ‘Vande Bharat Mission', the support and coordination of the business community and social organisations with the embassy and consulate was equally important.

Muraleedharan urged them to come forward to make the programme of upskilling and training of blue-collar workers -- inaugurated by him at the DPS School here -- a grand success.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)