Naypyitaw [Myanmar] November 28 (ANI): Myanmar junta after facing international pressure has started to face isolation within the Association of Southeast Asian Group of Nations (ASEAN) group of countries.

According to the Asia Times, Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was similarly conspicuously absent from two virtual ASEAN meetings with the European Union (EU) and China.

Earlier, the ASEAN has demanded that a special envoy will be allowed to meet deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected lawmakers overthrown in February's coup.

Further, the ASEAN took a firm stand to exclude junta representatives from regional meetings.

Myanmar's military regime known as Tatmadaw has refused to send junior non-political representation to regional summits in protesting against the breach of ASEAN's vaunted code of consensus and non-interference, according to the Asia Times.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has lobbied for greater recognition from the international community.

Further, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with representatives of the Myanmar military after reaching out from the US State Department and National Security Council.

Earlier the Myanmar military took power following the coup in February 2021 (ANI).

