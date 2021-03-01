Naypyitaw [Myanmar], March 1 (ANI): Days after Myanmar's military used snipers to fire on pro-democracy protesters, members of the civilian government, which was overthrown by the military on February 1, has declared the junta as a terrorist organisation on Monday.

"The 'State Administration Council (SAC)' has been declared as 'Terrorist Group' for its atrocities and acts of terrorism, in contravention of the Counter Terrorism Law, committed against the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the citizens," said self-proclaimed Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH, where Pyidaungsu Hluttaw stands for Myanmar's parliament).

According to a report by Sputnik, the committee listed such atrocities as shooting, beating and arresting peaceful protesters, including students and civil servants who made the decision to join the Civil Disobedience Movement, slamming them as a "declaration of war on unarmed civilians."

At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured in Myanmar on Sunday as police and military forces "confronted peaceful demonstrations," the UN Human Rights Office said in an earlier statement.

The reported casualties make Sunday the deadliest day since the military seized power on February 1, CNN reported.

The demonstration against the Myanmar Army which ousted the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi entered its fourth week on Saturday.

Security forces have begun a violent crackdown on protestors in towns and cities across the country.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had received "credible information" about the use of deadly force against peaceful protesters in "several locations" in Myanmar on Sunday.

"Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku," a statement from spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said. It also noted reports about the use of tear gas, flash-bang and stun grenades.

The statement condemned the "escalating violence" and urged the military to "immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters," noting that "the people of Myanmar have the right to assemble peacefully and demand the restoration of democracy."

"These fundamental rights must be respected by the military and police, not met with violent and bloody repression," Shamdasani said.

Protests have been held across Myanmar since the military took over. The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals affiliated with Myanmar's military. (ANI)

