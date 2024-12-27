World News | NASA's Parker Solar Probe Survives Close Brush with Sun's Scorching Surface

New York, Dec 27 (AP) NASA's Parker Solar Probe has successfully made the closest approach to the sun, the space agency confirmed on Friday.

Earlier this week, the spacecraft passed within a record-breaking 3.8 million miles (6 million kilometers) of the scorching star. NASA received an all-clear message from Parker on Thursday night confirming it survived the journey.

Launched in 2018 to get a close-up look at the sun, Parker has since flown straight through its crownlike outer atmosphere, or corona. With its close brush complete, the craft is expected to circle the sun at this distance through at least September.

It's the fastest spacecraft built by humans, and hit 430,000 mph (690,000 kph) at closest appro