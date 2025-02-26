Kathmandu, Feb 26 (PTI) National Cadet Corps Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh met Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to discuss the youth exchange programme and the strong bond between the youth of both nations.

Lt Gen Singh is on a visit to the Himalayan nation to strengthen the "deep bond of friendship between the youth of the two countries," reads a statement from the Indian Embassy.

He called on President Paudel on Tuesday at his official residence Shital Niwas.

"Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, @HQ_DG_NCC called on the Rt Hon'ble President of Nepal, Mr Ram Chandra Paudel on 25 Feb 2025 at Shital Niwas to pay his respects to the Hon'ble President and discuss the future roadmap for the YEP (Youth Exchange Programme) between both the nations," said an X post by the Indian embassy here.

He also met Prime Minister Oli during which he reiterated the "significance of enhanced interaction between the youth of both the countries," said the Indian embassy.

"The Gen also called on Mr Manbir Rai, Hon'ble Defence Minister of Nepal, to discuss and strengthen military & bilateral relationships between India and Nepal," it said, adding that the official also interacted with the DG NCC of the Nepali Army.

Lt Gen Singh also attended the 262nd-anniversary programme of the establishment of the Nepal Army and Mahashivaratri celebrations at its headquarters.

"He also called on Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal to discuss focused engagement of youth in strengthening the bond between both the countries," the embassy said on X.

