New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The National Education Policy 2020 aims to promote India as a global study destination and make India a Vishwa Guru, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday.

Shringla's remarks came while addressing a diplomatic conclave organised by Chandigarh University. The event was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Our National Education Policy, launched in 2020, aims to promote India as a global study destination. It aims to contribute towards national efforts in the realisation of the PM's vision of making India a 'Vishwa Guru' or world leader," Shringla said.

"As a producer and incubator of knowledge and systems, India has always been open to sharing its learning with other countries," the Foreign Secretary added.

In his address, Shringla said that over 50,000 students from 164 countries are currently studying in India.

"We expect this number to increase in years to come. NEP aims at promoting India as a global destination for students by providing premium education at affordable cost," the Foreign Secretary, said.

Remarking on India's effort in the field of global education, Shringla also said that the "Ministry of External Affairs is constantly striving to build stronger bridges between India and global education approaches and institutions".

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, also addressing the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan spoke about India's inherent strength as a knowledge centre of the world and the role of education in shaping India's place in the post-COVID new world order, a statement from the Ministry of Education said.

"The Minister outlined the vision for India's education system and said that enabling policy structure in the form of National Education Policy 2020, quality educational institutions, societal inclusivity with multiculturalism and focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and internationalisation will drive India's education system to newer heights," the statement said.

During the event, S Jaishankar also underscored the role of education in the knowledge economy and said that quest for education has also been a powerful incentive for Indians to go abroad and it has laid the basis for the country's strong ties across the world.

"The quest for education has also been a powerful incentive for Indians to go to other countries. More than a million Indian students study abroad and by doing so they have laid the basis for strong relationships across many geographies," said EAM Jaishankar in a video conference while addressing "Diplomatic Conclave" on Higher Education organised by Chandigarh University. (ANI)

