Kathmandu, Nov 18 (PTI) Nepal and India on Monday agreed to enhance their coordination to ensure a smooth movement of citizens of both countries across the open borders.

This was agreed during the 8th Nepal-India Border Security Coordination meeting chaired by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad and Armed Police Force of Nepal chief Raju Aryal.

"The two sides had a productive discussion and agreed to enhance their coordination to ensure a smooth movement of citizens of both countries across the open borders," the Embassy of India in Nepal said in a post on X.

The three-day high-level security meeting concluded on Monday, underlining the need to effectively control cross-border criminal activities, according to Nepalese officials.

"Both sides agreed to make border security further effective and take measures to curb cross-border criminal activities through joint efforts,” Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari told the media here.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

