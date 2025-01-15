Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): In a historic first, the Nepali Army Band contingent participated in the Army Day Parade 2025, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding friendship between the Indian and Nepali Army, an official statement said.

The statement said that the contingent comprised three women and featured brass and pipe band.

"The contingent, comprising 33 members, including three women soldiers, feature both a Brass and Pipe Band, adding a unique cultural and musical flair to the prestigious event," the statement said.

The statement said that the participation of Nepali army in Indian Army Day indicates the camaraderie between the two nations.

"This is the first time the Nepali Army Band will be part of the Army Day Parade, an occasion that celebrates the valour and dedication of the Indian Army. Their participation highlights the strong bonds of cooperation and camaraderie between the two nations, emphasising the shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual respect," he said.

"The Nepali Army Band's performance is set to captivate the audience, offering a blend of musical traditions that reflect the deep cultural ties between India and Nepal. It is a testament to the growing military and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The inclusion of the Nepali Army Band in the Army Day Parade not only symbolises the unity between the armed forces but also strengthens the enduring partnership between India and Nepal," the statement added.

The Indian Army is celebrating its 77th Army Day today and will showcase its significant technological advancements as part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and self-reliance.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan paid tributes and extended their wishes on the Army Day.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute and extended his wishes on the occasion of 77th Army Day. (ANI)

