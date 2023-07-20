Kathmandu [Nepal], July 20 (ANI): Nepal's Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) has apprehended six individuals in connection to the seizure of more than 100 kg of gold.

“The investigation is underway to identify all the individuals involved in the case,” Navaraj Dhungana, the Director General told ANI.

However, the authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the arrested individuals.

This development came after the operation took place at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Wednesday evening, where a team from the Department managed to seize more than 100 kilograms of gold.

The gold was being transported in a taxi, having passed through TIA customs. The gold interception occurred right in front of the airport customs office gate, leading to the immediate arrest of two individuals.

Further progress came on Thursday morning when four more suspects were taken into custody. According to Dhungana, the gold was traced back to its origin in Hong Kong, marking a notable incident as the largest gold seizure ever recorded in Nepal.

The RID’s relentless efforts have disrupted a major smuggling attempt and set a precedent in the fight against illicit gold trafficking within the nation.

Later, the DRI took the seized gold to the Mint Division under the Nepal Rastra Bank to weigh and determine the quality. Seized on Wednesday afternoon, the smuggled gold inside the shoe brake imported from Hong Kong.

The DRI on Thursday afternoon escorted the gold-contained shoe brake to the Mint Division of the Nepal Rastra Bank in Kathmandu. A total of 8 packets were taken out from the vehicles in the presence of the security officials and taken into the building. (ANI)

