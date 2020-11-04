Kathmandu, Nov 4 (PTI) Nepal has reported 3,309 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 182,923, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry of Health and Population said the new cases were detected while conducting 12,144 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at various labs across the county in the past 24 hours.

“Nepal has recorded 3,309 new cases of novel coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 182,923. The Kathmandu Valley alone witnessed 1,878 new cases of coronavirus in the last one day,” the ministry said in a statement.

Dr Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, 3,844 persons, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, have been discharged after their recovery in the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 recovery tally to 144,978.

“There are currently 36,911 coronavirus active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across the country,” he said.

