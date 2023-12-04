Kathmandu [Nepal], December 4 (ANI): Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced the deaths of six Nepali youth who were recruited in the Russian Army and killed in the war with Ukraine. In a press release issued on Monday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also requested the Russian government to repatriate the bodies to Nepal as well as provide compensation to the deceased families.

As per the release, the deceased have been identified as Pritam Karki (Syangja), Ganga Raj Moktan (Illam), Raj Kumar Karki (Dolakha), Rupak Karki (Kapilvastu), Dewan Rai (Kaski) and Sandeep Thapaliya (Gorkha).

Also Read | France: Yoga Guru Gregorian Bivolaru, 40 Other Arrested on Charges of Human Trafficking, Rape and Kidnapping in Paris.

The ministry has further clarified that talks have been initiated for the release of Bibek Khatri, a youth from Baridya who has been imprisoned by Ukrainian forces. In a video circulating on social media, Khatri has been filmed sitting inside the armoured vehicle of the Ukraine army where he has identified himself as from Nepal along with other foreign nationals who were fighting on the Russian side.

Also, the Foreign Ministry, in its release, reiterated that Nepali citizens are not bound to be recruited for military purposes except in India and the United Kingdom in accordance with the bilateral treaty.

Also Read | Australia: Man Gets Buried Alive in Sand at Beach, Gets Rescued by Beachgoers and Paramedics on Bribie Island.

"In regards to it, the Russian Government is hereby requested not to recruit Nepali citizens into the Russian army and if any Nepali nationals have been on board, immediately repatriate them to Nepal," the press release stated.

With the formal start of the war between Ukraine and Russia, after the latter tried to evade and capture areas, Russia started to recruit foreign nationals to its military. As per the reports, recruits from foreign nations are promised a hefty amount and citizenship after a certain period of time.

The scheme of Russia to recruit foreign nationals got overwhelming admission for which Nepali youths also travelled to various parts of Europe and got into Russia to get recruited.

In Monday's release, the Ministry also appealed to the general public to travel to Russia only with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the Department of Consular Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, except for those who are involved in government work, scholarships of the Russian government and those in a profession or business. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)