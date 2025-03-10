Kathmandu, Mar 10 (PTI) Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba left for India on Monday, where she will attend the Raisina Dialogue and make a pilgrimage to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand.

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to Deuba's secretariat, she will offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand before proceeding to New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue, which will take place from March 17 to March 19.

The event will be attended by prime ministers and foreign ministers from various countries.

During the dialogue, Deuba is scheduled to address the gathering. She will undergo a health check-up during her stay in India.

