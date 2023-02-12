Kathmandu [Nepal], February 12 (ANI): Nepal government on Sunday declared a public holiday for Monday to mark the Maoist War anniversary.

Nepal's Maoist Center-led government of Pushpa Kamal Dahal made the decision for the first time in Nepal's history to declare a public holiday. The decade-long insurgency began in 1996 and claimed thousands of lives with scores still missing till date.

The decade-long war has become an issue of controversy as the Maoist has been calling it a "people's war" while other political parties have been standing against it.

The 'People's War' lasted for a decade. After the success of People's movement II, the Maoist entered mainstream politics. The Maoist has been attempting to inscribe the Insurgency in the constitution.

The government's decision comes after Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' took over as Prime Minister of Nepal in December. He was sworn in by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari a day after his appointment as Prime Minister following fresh elections in the Himalayan nation.

Dahal, also known as Prachanda, was appointed PM for the third time after he secured the support of 169 members of the Parliament to form the new government. He served as Prime Minister of Nepal from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2016 to 2017. (ANI)

