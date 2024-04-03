Kathmandu, Apr 3 (PTI) Nepal and India should receive a report jointly prepared by the Eminent Persons' Group (EPG) of the two sides outlining the future course of bilateral ties as soon as possible, a senior ruling party leader said on Wednesday.

"Since the EPG report underscores the need to regularise the open and porous border between Nepal and India, it has become urgent to implement it,” Vice president of the ruling CPN-Maoist Centre Pampha Bhusal said.

Also Read | Tesla Coming to India: Tesla Motors’ Team to Scout Locations in India for USD 2-3 Billion Electric Car Plant.

Speaking at an event titled 'Sovereignty, border and water' in Lalitpur district, the former Water Resources Minister said that it is essential for Nepal and India to receive the report as it was prepared by senior experts from both sides.

The report was prepared by a panel of eight members from Nepal and India with diverse backgrounds in 2018 with a mandate to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including the Nepal-India Friendship Treaty of 1950.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in massive Taiwan Earthquake.

If the government of India doesn't show any interest in receiving the report, the Nepal government should take the initiative, Bhusal said.

The suggestions made in the EPG report could not be implemented if both the countries involved do not accept the report.

Nepal should reap the benefit by producing more and more electricity and employ in the productive sector, she said.

Nepal can prosper if it can utilize the water resources properly, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)