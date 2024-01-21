By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Janakpur [Nepal], January 21 (ANI): As the countdown for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir has begun, along with Ayodhya, the Janakpurdham in Nepal, the maternal home of Goddess Sita is now brimming with happiness and enthusiasm, waiting for the occasion with high fanfare and gaiety, organising a slew of events.

Hymns of Lord Ram and Sita are echoing in the city around the clock. The Janaki Temple is decked up with lights, and enthusiasm can be seen on the faces of every Janakpurdham resident.

"The January 22 event of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has also brought a wave of happiness for us. We have planned a series of events on that day, which will start in the morning and last until the end of the day. We will make Rangoli's out of vermillion powder and Lord Ram's picture from flowers. We will also observe Deepawali in our home. We are all happy with the construction of the temple in Ayodhya; the whole of Janakpur is happy with it," Bharat Kumar Sah, a resident of Janakpur, told ANI.

The ceremony scheduled for January 22 will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

"I personally am really happy and excited about it (Pran Pratishtha ceremony). I will celebrate Deepawali in the evening (January 22) and also light lamps at the temple. I am also asking my friends and others to hold Deepawali on January 22," Sanjay Mandal, another resident of Janakpur, told ANI as he visited the Janaki Temple on Saturday evening.

India, on January 22, is holding the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya.

According to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust, Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the consecration ceremony.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the event, thousands of other people including politicians, saints, and celebrities, have been invited to the ceremony.

From Nepal's Janakpur, the Chief Mahanth along with the Chotte Mahanth have been invited for the ceremony and have already set off for Ayodhya. Earlier, Janakpur sent offerings locally called "Bhaar" to Ayodhya as a part of the ritual, which included ornaments, cuisines, clothes and other daily essentials.

Amid celebrations across the maternal home of Goddess Sita, the loud speakers over the city are echoing with the chant of 'Jai Shree Ram' as well as the public screening of songs dedicated to 'Ram Lala'.

The Mahabir Mandir next to the railway station in Janakpur started "Astajaam" on Saturday, chanting Ram hymns around the clock. Devotees draped their heads with scarves inscribed with Ram slogans.

"Without Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram won't go anywhere; that's why we have started the three-day programme of Astajaam, which goes on round the clock. We started it today and will continue until tomorrow. On January 22, we will do Hanuman Aradhana, recite Hanuman Chalisa 12 times and later in the evening we will light oil-fed clay lamps," Kamal Hathi, one of the devotees and organisers of Astajaam in Janakpur, told ANI.

Scores of devotees have continued to take part and throng to various Astajaam's being held in Janakpur. Those taking part in these mass religious sermons and chanting ceremonies now wait for the railway link to be established between the two cities to facilitate their travel.

"After the Pran Pratistha ceremony, we are excited to go to Ayodhya. We obviously would go there, pay a visit to Lord Ram, seek blessings; this comes as good news for Nepal," Kamlesh Kumar Mandal, a resident of Janakpur said as the crowd surrounding him chanted "Jai Shree Ram."

Kamlesh, another devotee and resident of Janakpur, is expecting the two historic places to be connected with railway links in the coming days.

"I hope that a railway link will be established between Mithila (Janakpur) and Ayodhya through a rail operating at least twice a month. I hope it starts soon and residents here don't have to struggle to reach Ayodhya and Ayodhya residents to come to Mithila," said Anuj Kapar, a resident of Janakpur.

According to the belief, Janakpur, also known as Mithila, was the kingdom of King Janak. He organised a 'Swayamvar' ceremony where his daughter Sita chose a groom among the princes of different kingdoms present there.

However, there was a condition for being eligible for the marriage. The prince had to string the Shiva Dhanus (bow of Lord Shiva). But no one other than Lord Ram was able to lift it. After he tried to string it, the bow broke in two halves, qualifying him as the perfect groom for Goddess Sita. (ANI)

