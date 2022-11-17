Kathmandu [Nepal], November 17 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Shah Deuba appealed to the Nepali citizens to cast their votes in the upcoming election scheduled to take place on November 20.

Taking to Twitter, PM Deuba on Thursday urged the citizens to vote for the candidates of the Nepali Congress.

"Dear Voters, Let's celebrate democracy by participating in voting on November 4th. Let's vote for the candidates of the coalition on each side and the tree symbol of Nepali Congress on the proportional side," he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that November 4 in the Nepali calendar is November 20 in the Indian calendar. According to the Nepal calendar, currently, 2079 is going on.

Earlier, the Nepali government announced a two-day public holiday for the November 20 polls, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Issuing a notice on Tuesday, Home Ministry Spokesperson Fanindra Mani Pokharel said public holidays have been announced for November 20 and November 21 for the House of Representatives and provincial assembly elections.

The notice further states that educational institutions including schools designated as voting centres will be closed on November 18-21, according to Kathmandu Post.

Nepal on 20th November will elect 165 representatives as per the First Past the Post (FPTP) in the 275 membered House of Representatives or the Lower House of the bi-cameral parliament. The remaining 110 seats will be decided on a Proportional Representation basis. The state assemblies on the other hand would account for 330 seats.

To support the election in Nepal, the Chief Election Commissioner of India will arrive in Nepal to observe the conduction of polls on November 20th.

Earlier, India handed over 80 vehicles to Chief Election Commissioner of Nepal Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya as a part of the 200 vehicles that have been provided earlier by the country.

"We are in the process of conducting an election for House of Representatives and Provincial Assemblies on November 20, 2022. From today we only have 17 days for Election Day. The periodic election is a must to sustain the democratic system. The Government of India has been helping us in our major elections by providing the vehicles, election materials and other essential supports," Thapaliya, Chief of Nepal's electoral body said addressing the event.

Apart from providing logistical support for the upcoming election, the Chief Election Commissioner of India also has announced that they will arrive in Nepal to observe the conduction of polls on November 20th." I am happy to mention that Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, Chairperson of the Association of World Election Bodies is arriving to observe Election Day with the team," Chief election commissioner Thapaliya added.

The Government of India has been extending support in the form of vehicles as per the request of Nepal in previous years as well, for the utilization by Election Commission. To date, 214 vehicles have been gifted to Election Commission.

"The Government of Nepal and the Election Commission had requested vehicles so that the upcoming election of the province and Federal parliament could be conducted efficiently and smoothly. India always has been a good friend of Nepal, our relationship always has been cordial. Being a neighbour and democratic nation, India always has been accepting requests of Nepal's Election Commission, based on which we are handing over the 80 vehicles," Indian ambassador Srivastava said. (ANI)

