Kathmandu, Dec 27 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in Delhi on Thursday night aged 92.

"I would like to express heartfelt condolences on the demise of Manmohan Singh," Oli wrote on Facefook.

“Former prime minister of friendly nation India, renowned economist, and my dear friend Dr Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. I recall our discussions on matters relating to mutual interest between Nepal and India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the late Manmohan Singh,” Oli said.

Oli also shared a photograph with Singh.

Nepal's former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also paid tribute to Singh.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an extraordinary statesman. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of India. His legacy will inspire generations," he wrote on X.

