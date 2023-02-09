Kathmandu, Feb 9 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Thursday ruled out the review of the country's Constitution, warning that such a move may lead to "political instability."

Prachanda made these comments at an event organised here to present the preliminary findings of a study on electoral reforms in Nepal.

"On the amendments in the Constitution, there might be certain shortcomings, but they can be spotted only after the document goes into full implementation," news portal khabarhub.com quoted Prime Minister Prachanda as saying.

"Only then, can there be a review. An early review may lead to political instability," he explained.

In 2015, Nepal's Assembly committed to the new Constitution.

However, due to political instability and differences on key issues including system of governance, judicial system and federation issues like number, name and areas of the states to be carved, it could not be finalised on time.

