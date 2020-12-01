Kathmandu, Dec 1 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday reported 1,304 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's virus caseload to 223,452.

Of the new cases, 803 are men and 501 are women, said the Ministry of Health and Population, adding that 8,583 Real Rime Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of recovered cases rose to 216,594 after 2,073 COVID-19 patients were discharged from community centres and hospitals in the last 24 hours. Nepal's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 92.3 per cent.

The virus death is 1,529, including 21 deaths in the past 24 hours.

