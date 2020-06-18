World News | Nepal Records 671 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Number of Infections Jumps to 7,848

Kathmandu, Jun 18 (PTI) Nepal on Thursday registered a record 671 new coronavirus cases and two more more fatalities, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 7,848 and the death toll to 22.

A 46-year-old man from Godawari Municipality-4 and a 43-year-old woman of Lamkichuha Municipality-2 in Kailali district died of COVID-19 on Thursday, Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam said during a press briefing.

Of the 671 new confirmed cases, 80 are women.

In the past 24 hours, 19 patients, including two women, have been discharged from the hospital. With this total number of recovered patients has reached 1,186.

There are 6,648 coronavirus active patients undergoing treatment at different health facilities across the country, the Health Ministry said.

