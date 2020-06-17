Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Nepal Records Highest Single-day Spike with 586 New COVID-19 Cases

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 05:42 PM IST
World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Jun 17 (PTI) Nepal on Wednesday reported its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 586 new infections, taking the country's total count to 7,177.

The new cases include 546 males.

The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 20 after a 46-year-old kidney patient died due to the deadly virus, the Health Ministry said.

Nine patients were discharged from hospital after their recovery on Wednesday.

The total cases of recovery have reached 1,167.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

