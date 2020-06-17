World News | Nepal Records Highest Single-day Spike with 586 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu, Jun 17 (PTI) Nepal on Wednesday reported its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 586 new infections, taking the country's total count to 7,177.

The new cases include 546 males.

The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 20 after a 46-year-old kidney patient died due to the deadly virus, the Health Ministry said.

Nine patients were discharged from hospital after their recovery on Wednesday.

The total cases of recovery have reached 1,167.

