Kathmandu, Oct 28 (PTI) Nepal reported 1,954 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 162,354, according to official data.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 887 after 11 virus related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said. In total, 121,824 people have recovered from the virus in Nepal.

On Wednesday, 2,981 people were discharged from isolation centres after making a full recovery, according to the ministry.

The Himalayan nation currently has 39,643 active coronavirus cases, undergoing treatment at isolation centres across the country.

