Kathmandu, Jul 5 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday reported 293 new coronavirus cases, taking its total count to 15,784, according to the Ministry of Health and Population which said the country has achieved 41 per cent recovery rate.

On Sunday, 132 people were discharged from hospitals across the country after their successful treatment, a ministry spokesperson said.

With this 6,547 people have recovered from the disease so far. The country's active cases now stand at 9,203.

Till now, 32 people have died due to the coronavirus in Nepal.

Nepal's coronavirus death rate stands at 0.2 per cent.

Nepal is among countries having the lowest death rate after Qatar and Singapore, which have 0.1 and 0.05 death rates respectively.

