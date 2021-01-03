Kathmandu, Dec 19 (PTI) Nepal has reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's virus caseload to 261,859, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said that 5,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has reached 1,878 with eight more fatalities in the same period, it said.

There are currently 5,487 active patients across the country.

The ministry said that the country's coronavirus tally reached 261,859 with 421 new cases.

At least 637 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. It said that 254,494 people have recovered so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)