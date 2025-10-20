Kathmandu [Nepal], October 20 (ANI): Nepal on Monday afternoon received the body of Bipin Joshi, an agriculture student who was killed in Hamas captivity. It was on October 13, after 738 days since his abduction that Nepali authorities got confirmation about his death.

With subsequent governments formed since Joshi was abducted, many had believed that he was alive but the peace agreement and hostage release as part of the pact confirmed his status that he is not alive last week.

The Qassam Brigags, the military wing of the Hamas had handed over the body of the four captives after releasing 20 others who were alive.

The statement released by Hamas's armed wing identified the deceased captives as Guy Ilouz, Yossi Sharabi, Bipin Joshi and Daniel Perez.

It took a week of preparation and medical procedures to establish the certainty about Joshi who was abducted by Hamas from the Alumim kibbutz with 16 other Nepalis on October 7, 2023. Nepali student Joshi was in Israel under the Learn and Earn Program.

On Monday after the arrival of the body packed in a coffin, Nepali Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki honored Joshi draping the national flag, offering flower garlands and paid tribute to him.

Following the Interim Prime Minister other sitting ministers on board the government also paid their respect to the fallen student who as per the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) was killed the next month since capture.

Joshi was abducted by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023 from Kibbutz Alumim, a farming settlement in southern Israel near the Gaza border. A month later, the Israeli army found a video showing him alive in captivity.

As part of the first phase of the Middle East peace plan proposed by the United States to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, an agreement was reached to exchange hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Hamas handed over Joshi's body last Monday. The National Centre of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv confirmed his identity through DNA testing.

According to a letter received by his family, Joshi died from a gunshot wound to the head. However, the exact time, place, and circumstances of his death have not yet been independently verified. Hamas claims he was killed in an Israeli airstrike, while Israel accuses Hamas of murdering him. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier this month said "Bipin was abducted at the age of 23 from a shelter in Kibbutz Alumim by Hamas. (ANI)

