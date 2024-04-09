Kathmandu [Nepal], April 9 (ANI): Dozens of pro-monarchy protestors were injured when they broke into a restricted zone, tearing down the barricades, prompting police to use batons, tear gas and water cannons.

The protest called by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a right-wing pro-monarchist group, turned violent as soon as they broke into the restricted zone. Thousands of its cadres and pro-monarchy supporters had marched in the capital, raising slogans and blowing the conch, praying for the end of the republic and the reinstatement of monarchy.

A major section of the road that works as a lifeline of Kathmandu's traffic came to a standstill as they took the road and marched towards Singha Durbar, the administrative capital of the Himalayan nation. Local authorities have been extending the prohibitory order for the area, resulting in frequent clashes during demonstrations that are held occasionally in the capital.

On Tuesday, RPP chairman Rajendra Lingden, also a former Deputy Prime Minister, led the protestors into the restricted zone as they reached near Bhadrakali Temple, near the Army Headquarters, defying the prohibitory order.

Following Lingden, his supporters ran into the restricted zone by attacking the security forces on two fronts. The police barricade couldn't withstand the pro-monarchs, who on Tuesday had hit the road demanding the reinstatement of monarchy and declaring Nepal a Hindu state.

"The constitution of this nation needs to be changed, which is one of the demands of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP). If we could change the constitution, make Nepal a Hindu nation, and reinstate monarchy... that is the only viable option that can save this nation in the present scenario; otherwise, the nation would degrade further as it has gone into an odd situation. The public can't wait and watch to degrade it further, it has prompted people to hit the street and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has led the forefront," Aang Chiring Lama, one of the protestors, told ANI.

Tuesday's protest by the RPP comes a month after it submitted its 40-point charter of demands to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. On February 9, announcing the campaign of reinstating the constitutional monarchy and Hindu Kingdom, the RPP called for a major protest for April 9 (Tuesday).

In wake of the possible tension and violence, about 7 thousand police personnel, including the Special Task Force (STF) of Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force (APF), were deployed in and around the protest site.

In 2006, Nepal abolished centuries old constitutional monarchies. After that, King Gyanendra seized power and imposed an emergency, sending all the leaders under house arrest. The movement, also referred to as "People's Movement II," witnessed bloodshed, with dozens killed in a crackdown against protestors by the government.

After weeks of violent protests and increasing international pressure, Gyanendra gave up and reinstated the dissolved parliament. The dawn of new democracy is highlighted as Lokantantra (people's rule). Within 18 years of the abolishment of monarchy, the right-wing is back on the street, demanding its reinstatement.

"Let me first explain to you about the scenario before 2062/2063 BS (2006 AD). It was said that the monarchy, the Hindu kingdom, was then claimed to be the reason for Nepal's backwardness in achieving economic progress but coming a long way now, we don't see any prosperity as we expected. because of this, we realised that Nepal needs a constitutional monarchy, Nepal must be a Hindu kingdom once again, That's why we have gathered here. Also, we submitted a 40-point demand letter to the Prime Minister of Nepal a month ago, but it hasn't been heard of, it has not been acknowledged by the government," Kalyan Bikram Acharya, one of the young pro-monarch protestors, told ANI.

In addition to reinstating constitutional monarchy as a "guardian of the state," the party has demanded scrapping the provincial structures and keeping only two tiers of government--central and local.

The RPP also the fifth-largest party in the House of Representatives and claims the three tiers of government are a burden to the nation. The party claims that a strong central government and an empowered local level are what the country needs.

Amongst the demands of the party is immediate control in religious conversion being done, which as per it is being done by luring and deceiving the common people, directly elected executive head and a constitutional and legal cap of two terms in the executive positions are the other demands.

Also, the party forwarded a demand to investigate the properties of all the top leaders and bureaucrats since 1990, confiscate property, and act against them if found guilty.

The right to franchise to those living abroad, strict adherence to non-aligned foreign policy and the formulation of proper education policies are other demands. Controlling corruption, ensuring good governance, and expediting development have also found their place on the list.

The RPP has 14 lawmakers in the 275-strong House. The party also has representation in the provincial assemblies. (ANI)

