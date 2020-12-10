Kathmandu, Dec 10 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally rose to 245,650 as 1,217 new cases were reported on Thursday.

As many as 774 men and 443 women tested positive while conducting 7,232 real time PCR tests in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

As of Thursday, 231,601 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection which accounts for 94.2 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

There are currently 12,386 patients undergoing treatment at different health isolation centres.

Nepal's COVID-19 mortality tally reached 1,663 with 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours.

