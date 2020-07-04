Kathmandu, Jul 4 (PTI) Nepal on Saturday confirmed two more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the country's death toll to 34, while the number of infections soared to 15,491.

The country reported 232 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 34 on Saturday after two more COVID-19 patients died, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed.

A 44-year-old man from Gorkha district, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19, died in course of treatment at the hospital. He had returned from Qatar on Wednesday and was staying at a quarantine facility in his village.

Similarly, another 75-year-old man from Rupandehi died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu Thursday. He was a tuberculosis patient.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam, at a daily media briefing, said that 9,042 corona active patients are undergoing treatment at various isolation centers as of now.

