Kathmandu, Jul 17 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 17,502 with the detection of 57 new cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The virus has so far claimed 40 lives in the Himalayan nation.

A total of 11,637 people have recovered from COVID-19, with 103 people getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, a health ministry official said.

Presently, there are 5,825 active coronavirus cases. Authorities have conducted 311,829 tests in 27 laboratories across the country.

