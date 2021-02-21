Kathmandu, Feb 21 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai flew to New Delhi on Sunday for medical treatment on the recommendation of doctors, who suspect that he is suffering from a neuro-endocrine tumour.

Bhattarai, Chairman of the Federal Council of Janata Samajwadi Party, had been undergoing treatment at Nidan Hospital in Kathmandu for some time after he was diagnosed with stomach problems.

He will be treated at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi, according to a statement issued prior to his departure to New Delhi.

Bhattarai, 66, is being accompanied by his spouse Hisila Yami, who is also a former minister and central member of the JSP.

During his stay in New Delhi, Bhattarai will also hold meetings with some Indian politicians and officials, The Kathmandu Post reported, quoting sources.

His visit comes at a time when Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has dissolved the House of Representatives, declared the mid-term elections for April 30 and May 10. The Supreme Court is all set to deliver its verdict on the constitutionality of Oli's move within a week.

