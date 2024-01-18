Kathmandu [Nepal], January 18 (ANI): The Nepali towns of Janakpurdham and Birgunj Metropolitan City will celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya with fanfare and gaiety on January 22.

The Janakpurdham, the maternal home of Goddess Sita, will be holding Deepotsav on the evening of January 22, while the Birgunj Metropolitan in Parsa district has banned sales and consumption of meat and alcohol on this particular day.

The Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City has called on all the residents to light lamps on the evening of January 22, along with the nearby temples and public places and participate in the ceremony being held at Janaki and Ram Temple.

"On the day of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony along with the events being held world-wide, all the Janakpurdham Nagarbasi are requested to hold Deepotsav at home as well as in the surrounding temples and public places and take part in the event being held at the Ram and Sita Temple," Manoj Kumar Sah, City Chief of Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City, said in a release.

The Sub-Metropolitan has also planned to hold Deepotsav at Janaki Temple on the evening of January 22, where it has planned to light 2.5 lakh lamps.

Also, special offerings are scheduled to be prepared for the day on which fund-raising for the event is currently underway.

The Birgunj Metropolitan City has also announced a ban on sales and consumption of meat products and alcohol on the same day, issuing a public notice.

Also, the metropolis will be holding a consecration ceremony at Ghadiarwa Pond, where the idol of Lord Ram will also be installed.

India is holding the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya on January 22. According to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple trust, Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the consecration ceremony.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event, thousands of other people, including politicians, saints, and celebrities, have been invited to the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the seven-day-long ceremony, which began on Tuesday, is underway in Ayodhya.

Anil Mishra atoned for all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu River on the first day of the Vedic rituals. He also worshipped Lord Vishnu and performed 'Panchgavyaprashan' at the Ram temple with 'Panchgavya' (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd).

On Thursday, the third day of the Vedic rituals, the temple authorities installed the idol of Ram Lalla in the 'Garbh Grah' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, a day after the idol toured the temple premises. (ANI)

