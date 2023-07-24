New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A five-member delegation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi. The two sides held discussions on further strengthening the age-old traditional ties between India and Nepal.

The delegation led by CPN (Maoist-Centre) Vice Chairman Pampha Bhusal also included Chakrapani Khanal, Satya Pahadi, Rameshwar Ray Yadav and Suresh Kumar Rai. During the discussion, delegates appreciated various programs and initiatives of the BJP.

JP Nadda spoke about BJP's organisational structure and its grass root activities, Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge, Foreign Affairs Department, BJP informed in a press release. He expressed hope that Nepal will charter the rapid path of development and that the Indian Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend full cooperation through the government’s neighbourhood first policy.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Nepal's ruling party leaders, JP Nadda on Twitter stated, "Had an engaging discussion with the delegates from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) at the BJP HQ as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. This is in continuation of our party's outreach to the global community and sharing with them our party's ideology and initiatives."

The delegation is on a visit to India at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the 'Know BJP' initiative. The initiative was launched by BJP National President JP Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the BJP.

The visit of Nepal's delegation includes a two-day tour to Uttarakhand. During the visit, the five-member delegation of CPN (Maoist Centre) will meet Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other BJP state functionaries, Vijay Chauthaiwale informed in a press release. The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP.

Earlier this month, BJP National President JP Nadda interacted with a group of diplomatic mission heads to India at party headquarters on Wednesday, to elaborate on the ideology and contribution of the party in nation-building," Vijay Chauthaiwale, the in-charge of Foreign Affairs Department, BJP informed in a press release about the event.

Heads of Missions to India from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mozambique, South Korea, Suriname, Sweden and Tanzania were present in this interaction.

Sharing details regarding his interaction, Nadda tweeted, "It was a pleasure to interact with the head of missions of different countries at the BJP HQ as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. Through this initiative, we aim to share our party's ideology and vision with a global audience and inform them about our contributions to India's progress." (ANI)

