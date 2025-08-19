Tel Aviv [Israel], August 18 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday, visited the Gaza Division where he met with the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) senior command staff.

He spoke with the Minister of Defence and the IDF about his government's plans regarding the taking of Gaza City and the completion of its missions.

"I hear the reports in the media," said Netanyahu, "and from them you can be impressed by one thing - Hamas is under immense pressure." (ANI/TPS)

