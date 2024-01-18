Rafah (Gaza Strip), Jan 18 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has informed the United States that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any postwar scenario.

The announcement on Thursday exposed the deep divisions that have emerged between the close allies three months into Israel's war against Gaza's Hamas rulers.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandits Genocide: Three British MPs Table Motion To Mark 34th Anniversary of Attacks and Displacements of Kashmiri Pandits From Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

The US has called on Israel to scale back its offensive and said that the establishment of a Palestinian state should be part of the “day after”.

In a nationally broadcast news conference, Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the offensive until Israel realizes a “decisive victory over Hamas”. He also rejected the idea of Palestinian statehood. He said he had relayed his positions to the Americans.

Also Read | NAM Summit 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Arrives in Uganda’s Kampala To Represent India at Two-Day 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit (See Pics).

“In any future arrangement...Israel needs security control all territory west of the Jordan,” Netanyahu told a nationally broadcast news conference. “This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?”

“The prime minister needs to be capable of saying no to our friends,” he added. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)