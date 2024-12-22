Jerusalem [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday evening issued a statement pledging that Israel will continue to strike against Houthi terrorists based in Yemen and might even be joined in such attacks by the Americans.

"Just as we have acted forcefully against the terror arms of Iran's axis of evil, so too will we act against the Houthis," he said. "However, in this case, we are not acting alone. Like us, the US and other countries see the Houthis not only as a threat to international maritime navigation but to the international order as well."

"Therefore, we will take forceful, determined and sophisticated action," added Netanyahu. "I will say this, even if it takes time, the result will be the same - as it has been with the other terror arms."

"But what I ask of you, citizens of Israel, is to be patient, to continue showing the same resilience that you have shown up until now, and to strictly follow Home Front Command directives. This I ask of you - you do this and we will take care of the rest."

Last week the Israel Air Force struck a number of Houthi targets in Yemen. (ANI/TPS)

