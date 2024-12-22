Brasilia, December 22: A small plane crashed into a Brazilian town that is popular with tourists on Sunday, killing several people, local officials said. Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul state, said in a statement on X that no passenger survived the crash in Gramado town, and that the plane had capacity to carry nine passengers. Authorities did not immediately say how many passengers or crew were on board. Brazil Plane Crash: 10 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Shops in Gramado; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Brazil's Civil Defence Agency said the plane hit the chimney of a home and then the second floor of a building before crashing into a shop in a residential neighbourhood. More than a dozen people who were on the ground were taken to hospitals with injuries including smoke inhalation. Gramado is in the Serra Gaucha mountains and is popular with Brazilian tourists who enjoy the cool weather, hiking spots and traditional architecture.

